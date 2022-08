MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Aug. 26, 2022, about subpoenas being withdrawn in an investigation of Wisconsin’s 2020 election results, The Associated Press erroneously reported that two members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission had been subpoenaed. Only one commission member was subpoenaed.

