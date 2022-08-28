GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge on Sunday at Warwick Hills for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall. Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley. The 55-year-old Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama. Quigley finished with a 68. Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65. Second-round leader Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66) tied for fourth at 12 under. Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.

