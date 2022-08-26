The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algoma 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12
Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0
Bay Port 24, Notre Dame 3
Bruce 40, Lincoln 36
Cambria-Friesland 46, Dodgeland 0
Chippewa Falls 35, D.C. Everest 21
Coleman 22, Bonduel 15
Hortonville 14, Pulaski 6
Hudson 38, Stevens Point 7
Kettle Moraine 34, Ashwaubenon 14
Lake Mills 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 13
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Suring 0
Madison Memorial 35, Waukesha West 7
Martin Luther 21, Racine Lutheran 7
Milwaukee Riverside University 20, Milwaukee Hamilton 14
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 52, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 7
Milwaukee Vincent 36, Milwaukee South 6
Monona Grove 50, Madison La Follette 30
Neillsville/Granton 21, Loyal 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 27, South Milwaukee 0
Onalaska 14, Menomonie 0
Oshkosh North 33, Green Bay Southwest 0
River Falls 26, Holmen 0
Waupun 54, Menominee Indian 0
Wausau West 21, De Pere 20
West Bend West 18, Fort Atkinson 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42, Stoughton 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.
