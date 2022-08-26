By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Happ hit two two-run homers for Chicago’s only hits, and the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings. Happ hit a drive off Matt Bush in the seventh and a tiebreaking shot against All-Star Devin Williams in the 10th. Both homers sailed over the right-field wall. Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez tied the game with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Brandon Hughes, but the Brewers squandered opportunities to close it out in the ninth and 10th.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.