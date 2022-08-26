The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Adams-Friendship 40, Nekoosa 8
Alma/Pepin 34, Assumption 27
Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Antigo 21, Sturgeon Bay 14
Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14
Aquinas 36, Luther 6
Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19
Arrowhead 30, Homestead 6
Auburndale 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Baldwin-Woodville 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15
Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 12
Baraboo 20, Beaver Dam 14
Belleville 34, New Glarus 7
Beloit Memorial 42, Madison East 28
Berlin 50, Wautoma 33
Black Hawk/Warren IL 32, Marshall 0
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0
Brodhead/Juda 41, Evansville 6
Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20
Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0
Cadott 26, Pittsville 6
Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7
Catholic Central 24, Shoreland Lutheran 10
Catholic Memorial 31, Marquette University 14
Clayton 55, Washburn 12
Clear Lake 36, Webster 7
Clinton 34, Edgerton 14
Clintonville 34, Brillion 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Fall River/Rio 0
Colby 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Columbus 55, River Valley 0
Crandon 30, Merrill 12
De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8
Deerfield 20, Cambridge 12
Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0
Dodgeville 45, Pecatonica/Argyle 14
Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7
Edgar 14, Stratford 0
Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13
Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19
Elkhorn Area 34, Jefferson 12
Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20
Evanston Township, Ill. 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8
Flambeau 42, Mellen 16
Florence 38, Almond-Bancroft 8
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6
Franklin 42, Fond du Lac 20
Freedom 48, Shawano 7
Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6
Gillett 52, Wausaukee 50
Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0
Glenwood City 54, Barron 8
Greendale 55, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 0
Hamilton 61, Whitnall 8
Hartford Union 42, Germantown 21
Howards Grove 21, Valders 7
Hurley 34, Ashland 6
Janesville Craig 27, Delavan-Darien 6
Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22
Joliet Catholic, Ill. 49, Waterford 14
Kenosha Bradford 40, Benton 10
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 40, Zion Benton, Ill. 10
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Wauwatosa East 0
Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 36
Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20
Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 10
Kimberly 49, DeForest 0
Kingsford, Mich. 56, Green Bay East 0
La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28
Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 8
Lakeside Lutheran 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7
Lancaster 35, Cuba City 0
Laona-Wabeno 62, Tigerton/Marion 2
Little Chute 14, Xavier 6
Lodi 45, McFarland 38
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Seymour 6
Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0
Markesan 28, Laconia 21
Mayville 58, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Medford Area 50, Amherst 14
Menominee, Mich. 40, Marinette 6
Milwaukee King 34, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Mondovi 40, Osceola 0
Monroe 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 19
Mukwonago 55, Sun Prairie 45
Muskego 41, Oak Creek 21
Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20
Neenah 35, Menasha 13
New Berlin Eisenhower 42, South Milwaukee 7
New Holstein 33, Random Lake 7
New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6
New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8
Newman Catholic 53, Three Lakes 6
Niagara 38, Bowler/Gresham 18
Nicolet 50, Watertown 0
Northland Pines 19, West Iron County, Mich. 0
Northwestern 49, Somerset 28
Oakfield 33, North Crawford 16
Oconomowoc 31, Menomonee Falls 14
Oconto 31, Roncalli 8
Oconto Falls 41, Peshtigo 8
Oostburg 37, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 16
Palmyra-Eagle 20, Johnson Creek 14
Phillips 70, Frederic 22
Platteville 49, St. Edward, Ill. 14
Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 7
Port Washington 22, Grafton 21
Portage 35, Whitewater 0
Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8
Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6
Prescott 33, Durand 22
Racine Case 19, Brookfield East 17
Racine Horlick 49, Badger 27
Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0
Racine St. Catherine’s 48, Mosinee 38
Randolph 16, Hilbert 8
Reedsburg Area 35, Sauk Prairie 14
Reedsville 27, Lourdes Academy 14
Regis 43, Bloomer 0
Rice Lake 32, Superior 13
Ripon 20, North Fond du Lac 6
River Ridge 37, Seneca 26
Royall 28, Hillsboro 0
Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 50, Belmont 16
Saint Thomas More 42, Pius XI Catholic 6
Sheboygan Falls 39, Kiel 34
Shiocton 46, Crivitz 13
Slinger 35, Marshfield 21
Southern Door 46, Lomira 6
Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0
Sparta 28, Mauston 27
Spooner 21, Hayward 6
Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
St. Croix Falls 44, Grantsburg 41
St. John’s NW Military Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28
Sun Prairie West 39, Madison West 10
Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14
Tomahawk 36, Lakeland 29
Tri-County 14, Elcho/White Lake 8
Turner 42, Saint Francis 8
Two Rivers 72, Brown Deer 0
Unity 36, Amery 14
Verona Area 27, Oshkosh West 0
Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16
Waterloo 42, Riverdale 0
Waukesha North 34, Burlington 21
Waunakee 17, Middleton 14
Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12
West Allis Nathan Hale 19, Waukesha South 18
West Bend East 42, Sheboygan North 17
West De Pere 43, Kaukauna 42, OT
West Salem 49, Tomah 8
Westby 29, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14
Westfield Area 69, Necedah 30
Westosha Central 27, Oregon 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 48, Rosholt 6
Whitefish Bay 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12
Wilmot Union 33, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21, Chilton 14
Winneconne 21, Omro 7
Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 18
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 7
Wrightstown 35, New London 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenfield vs. New Berlin West, ccd.
Milw. Washington vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.
Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ccd.
University School of Milwaukee vs. Dominican, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..