Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Adams-Friendship 40, Nekoosa 8

Alma/Pepin 34, Assumption 27

Altoona 36, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Antigo 21, Sturgeon Bay 14

Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14

Aquinas 36, Luther 6

Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19

Arrowhead 30, Homestead 6

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15

Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 12

Baraboo 20, Beaver Dam 14

Belleville 34, New Glarus 7

Beloit Memorial 42, Madison East 28

Berlin 50, Wautoma 33

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20

Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0

Cadott 26, Pittsville 6

Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7

Catholic Central 24, Shoreland Lutheran 10

Catholic Memorial 31, Marquette University 14

Clayton 55, Washburn 12

Clear Lake 36, Webster 7

Clinton 34, Edgerton 14

Clintonville 34, Brillion 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Fall River/Rio 0

Columbus 55, River Valley 0

Crandon 30, Merrill 12

De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8

Deerfield 20, Cambridge 12

Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0

Dodgeville 45, Pecatonica/Argyle 14

Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7

Edgar 14, Stratford 0

Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13

Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19

Elmwood/Plum City 26, Blair-Taylor 20

Evanston Township, Ill. 53, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8

Flambeau 42, Mellen 16

Florence 38, Almond-Bancroft 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6

Franklin 42, Fond du Lac 20

Freedom 48, Shawano 7

Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6

Gillett 52, Wausaukee 50

Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe 0

Glenwood City 54, Barron 8

Hartford Union 42, Germantown 21

Howards Grove 21, Valders 7

Hurley 34, Ashland 6

Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22

Joliet Catholic, Ill. 49, Waterford 14

Kenosha Bradford 40, Benton 10

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 40, Zion Benton, Ill. 10

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Wauwatosa East 0

Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 36

Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20

Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 10

Kimberly 49, DeForest 0

Kingsford, Mich. 56, Green Bay East 0

La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28

Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 8

Lakeside Lutheran 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7

Lancaster 35, Cuba City 0

Little Chute 14, Xavier 6

Lodi 45, McFarland 38

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Seymour 6

Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0

Markesan 28, Laconia 21

Mayville 58, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Medford Area 50, Amherst 14

Menominee, Mich. 40, Marinette 6

Milwaukee King 34, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Mondovi 40, Osceola 0

Monroe 40, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 19

Mukwonago 55, Sun Prairie 45

Muskego 41, Oak Creek 21

Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20

Neenah 35, Menasha 13

New Berlin Eisenhower 42, South Milwaukee 7

New Holstein 33, Random Lake 7

New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6

New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8

Newman Catholic 53, Three Lakes 6

Niagara 38, Bowler/Gresham 18

Nicolet 50, Watertown 0

Northland Pines 19, West Iron County, Mich. 0

Northwestern 49, Somerset 28

Oakfield 33, North Crawford 16

Oconomowoc 31, Menomonee Falls 14

Oconto 31, Roncalli 8

Oconto Falls 41, Peshtigo 8

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Johnson Creek 14

Phillips 70, Frederic 22

Platteville 49, St. Edward, Ill. 14

Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 7

Port Washington 22, Grafton 21

Portage 35, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8

Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6

Prescott 33, Durand 22

Racine Case 19, Brookfield East 17

Racine Horlick 49, Badger 27

Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 48, Mosinee 38

Reedsburg Area 35, Sauk Prairie 14

Reedsville 27, Lourdes Academy 14

Regis 43, Bloomer 0

Rice Lake 32, Superior 13

River Ridge 37, Seneca 26

Royall 28, Hillsboro 0

Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 50, Belmont 16

Saint Thomas More 42, Pius XI Catholic 6

Sheboygan Falls 39, Kiel 34

Slinger 35, Marshfield 21

Southern Door 46, Lomira 6

Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0

Sparta 28, Mauston 27

Spooner 21, Hayward 6

Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

St. Croix Falls 44, Grantsburg 41

St. John’s NW Military Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28

Sun Prairie West 39, Madison West 10

Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14

Tomahawk 36, Lakeland 29

Turner 42, Saint Francis 8

Two Rivers 72, Brown Deer 0

Unity 36, Amery 14

Verona Area 27, Oshkosh West 0

Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16

Waterloo 42, Riverdale 0

Waukesha North 34, Burlington 21

Waunakee 17, Middleton 14

Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12

West Allis Nathan Hale 19, Waukesha South 18

West Bend East 42, Sheboygan North 17

West De Pere 43, Kaukauna 42, OT

West Salem 49, Tomah 8

Westfield Area 69, Necedah 30

Westosha Central 27, Oregon 0

Weyauwega-Fremont 48, Rosholt 6

Whitefish Bay 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12

Wilmot Union 33, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21, Chilton 14

Winneconne 21, Omro 7

Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 18

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 7

Wrightstown 35, New London 14

