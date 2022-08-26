The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Adams-Friendship 40, Nekoosa 8

Alma/Pepin 34, Assumption 27

Antigo 21, Sturgeon Bay 14

Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14

Aquinas 36, Luther 6

Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19

Arrowhead 30, Homestead 6

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15

Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 12

Baraboo 20, Beaver Dam 14

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20

Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0

Cadott 26, Pittsville 6

Catholic Central 24, Shoreland Lutheran 10

Catholic Memorial 31, Marquette University 14

Clayton 55, Washburn 12

Clintonville 34, Brillion 14

De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8

Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0

Dodgeville 45, Pecatonica/Argyle 14

Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7

Edgar 14, Stratford 0

Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13

Eleva-Strum 20, Colfax 19

Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6

Freedom 48, Shawano 7

Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6

Glenwood City 54, Barron 6

Hartford Union 42, Germantown 21

Howards Grove 21, Valders 7

Hurley 34, Ashland 6

Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22

Joliet Catholic, Ill. 49, Waterford 14

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 40, Zion Benton, Ill. 10

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Wauwatosa East 0

Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20

Kickapoo/LaFarge 42, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 10

Kimberly 49, DeForest 0

Kingsford, Mich. 56, Green Bay East 0

Lakeside Lutheran 10, Lake Country Lutheran 7

Little Chute 14, Xavier 6

Lodi 45, McFarland 38

Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0

Medford Area 50, Amherst 14

Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Mondovi 40, Osceola 0

Mukwonago 55, Sun Prairie 45

Muskego 41, Oak Creek 21

Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20

Neenah 35, Menasha 13

New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6

New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8

Newman Catholic 53, Three Lakes 6

Nicolet 50, Watertown 0

Northwestern 49, Somerset 28

Oakfield 33, North Crawford 16

Oconto 31, Roncalli 8

Oconto Falls 41, Peshtigo 8

Platteville 49, St. Edward, Ill. 14

Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 7

Portage 35, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 36, Ithaca 8

Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6

Prescott 33, Durand 22

Racine Case 19, Brookfield East 17

Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0

Reedsburg Area 35, Sauk Prairie 14

Regis 43, Bloomer 0

Royall 28, Hillsboro 0

Saint Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 50, Belmont 16

Saint Thomas More 42, Pius XI Catholic 6

Sheboygan Falls 39, Kiel 34

Southern Door 46, Lomira 6

Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0

Spooner 21, Hayward 6

Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

St. John’s NW Military Academy 40, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14

Tomahawk 36, Lakeland 29

Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16

Waterloo 42, Riverdale 0

Waukesha North 34, Burlington 21

Waunakee 17, Middleton 14

Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12

West Bend East 42, Sheboygan North 17

West Salem 49, Tomah 8

Westfield Area 69, Necedah 30

Whitefish Bay 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 12

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21, Chilton 14

Wisconsin Dells 40, Black River Falls 18

Wrightstown 35, New London 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenfield vs. New Berlin West, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..