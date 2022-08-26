The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Alma/Pepin 34, Assumption 27

Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14

Aquinas 36, Luther 6

Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19

Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20

Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0

Cadott 26, Pittsville 6

De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8

Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0

Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13

Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6

Freedom 48, Shawano 7

Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6

Glenwood City 54, Barron 6

Hurley 34, Ashland 6

Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22

Joliet Catholic, Ill. 49, Waterford 14

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 40, Zion Benton, Ill. 10

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Wauwatosa East 0

Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13

Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20

Kimberly 49, DeForest 0

Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0

Medford Area 50, Amherst 14

Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6

Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20

Neenah 35, Menasha 13

New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6

New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8

Nicolet 50, Watertown 0

Northwestern 49, Somerset 28

Oconto 31, Roncalli 8

Portage 35, Whitewater 0

Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6

Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0

Regis 43, Bloomer 0

Royall 28, Hillsboro 0

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 50, Belmont 16

Southern Door 46, Lomira 6

Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0

Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14

Waunakee 17, Middleton 14

Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12

West Salem 49, Tomah 8

Wrightstown 35, New London 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenfield vs. New Berlin West, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..