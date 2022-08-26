The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Alma/Pepin 34, Assumption 27
Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14
Aquinas 36, Luther 6
Arcadia 22, Whitehall 19
Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20
Brookfield Central 7, Pewaukee 0
Cadott 26, Pittsville 6
De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8
Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0
Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13
Fall Creek 20, Augusta 8
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6
Freedom 48, Shawano 7
Gibraltar 42, Sevastopol 6
Glenwood City 54, Barron 6
Hurley 34, Ashland 6
Janesville Parker 29, Milton 22
Joliet Catholic, Ill. 49, Waterford 14
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 40, Zion Benton, Ill. 10
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Wauwatosa East 0
Kenosha Tremper 43, Union Grove 12
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20
Kimberly 49, DeForest 0
Manawa 56, Green Bay West 0
Medford Area 50, Amherst 14
Mishicot 20, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20
Neenah 35, Menasha 13
New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6
New Richmond 22, Ellsworth 8
Nicolet 50, Watertown 0
Northwestern 49, Somerset 28
Oconto 31, Roncalli 8
Portage 35, Whitewater 0
Poynette 13, Pardeeville 6
Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0
Regis 43, Bloomer 0
Royall 28, Hillsboro 0
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 50, Belmont 16
Southern Door 46, Lomira 6
Southwestern 42, Boscobel 0
Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14
Waunakee 17, Middleton 14
Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12
West Salem 49, Tomah 8
Wrightstown 35, New London 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenfield vs. New Berlin West, ccd.
