The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Alma/Pepin 34, Assumption 27

Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20

Cadott 26, Pittsville 6

De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8

Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0

Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6

Freedom 48, Shawano 7

Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20

Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20

New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6

Nicolet 50, Watertown 0

Portage 35, Whitewater 0

Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0

Regis 43, Bloomer 0

Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenfield vs. New Berlin West, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..