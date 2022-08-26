The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 41, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Alma/Pepin 34, Assumption 27
Brookfield Academy 27, Pacelli 20
Cadott 26, Pittsville 6
De Soto 56, Williams Bay 8
Denmark 42, Rhinelander 0
Edgewood 47, Prairie du Chien 13
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Waupaca 6
Freedom 48, Shawano 7
Kewaunee 21, Mineral Point 20
Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 48, Manitowoc Lincoln 20
New Lisbon 56, Iowa-Grant 6
Nicolet 50, Watertown 0
Portage 35, Whitewater 0
Racine Park 35, Cudahy 0
Regis 43, Bloomer 0
Wauwatosa West 22, Cedarburg 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenfield vs. New Berlin West, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..