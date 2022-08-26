By The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs (54-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-58, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -157, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 65-58 record overall and a 31-24 record at home. The Brewers have a 37-16 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 26-33 on the road and 54-71 overall. The Cubs have a 36-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Cubs have a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 47 extra base hits (21 doubles and 26 home runs). Willy Adames is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 4-for-14 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .174 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .202 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.