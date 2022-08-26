By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta threw six hitless innings for Milwaukee before Ian Happ homered against Matt Bush in the seventh, breaking up the Brewers’ no-hit bid against the Chicago Cubs. Happ connected for a two-run shot with one out, lifting Chicago to a 2-1 lead. Peralta struck out five and threw 82 pitches. He hasn’t worked more than seven innings or thrown more than 102 pitches in a game this season.

