MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has been removed after throwing six hitless innings against the Chicago Cubs. Peralta walked Franmil Reyes with one out in the second for Chicago’s first baserunner. Matt Bush relieved Peralta for the start of the seventh, and Nick Madrigal reached on an error on third baseman Luis Urías. The Brewers grabbed a 1-0 lead when Tyrone Taylor led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer off Justin Steele.

