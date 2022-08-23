By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Lauer and four Milwaukee relievers combined to hand Los Angeles its first shutout of the season at Dodger Stadium, pitching the Brewers to a 4-0 win. The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball and the highest-scoring team in the majors, had their nine-game home winning streak snapped. Los Angeles was blanked for the sixth time overall this season after completing a weekend sweep of the Miami Marlins with 19 runs and 34 hits in a three-game series. Lauer allowed five hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two in avenging a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in Milwaukee last week. The Brewers bullpen allowed three hits the rest of the way.

