By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a $600 million annual tax cut, an election year proposal that Republican legislative leaders are rejecting as a “vote-buying ploy. Evers announced the proposed cut Tuesday at the same time as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was touring Kenosha on the second anniversary of sometimes violent protests over a police shooting. Michels has made Evers’ reaction to the unrest in Kenosha a key plank of his campaign against the Democratic incumbent. Michels and legislative leaders accused Evers of trying to divert attention from the anniversary of the Kenosha unrest. Evers says he is trying to help families struggling with high inflation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.