By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby has gone on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Craig Counsell says Ashby played catch Sunday and “didn’t feel good.” The left-hander saw a doctor in Milwaukee but didn’t have a MRI. Ashby had been set to start Wednesday in the series finale against the Dodgers. Last month, Ashby signed a $20.5 million, five-year contract that starts in 2023.

