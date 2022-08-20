The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aquinas 36, Prairie du Chien 14

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 32, Ozaukee 14

Boyceville 47, Independence/Gilmanton 3

Dodgeville 40, Viroqua 0

Luther 35, Blair-Taylor 6

Regis 13, Prescott 6

Southwestern 24, Riverdale 6

St. Marys Springs 27, Lake Country Lutheran 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waupun vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

