The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aquinas 36, Prairie du Chien 14
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 32, Ozaukee 14
Boyceville 47, Independence/Gilmanton 3
Dodgeville 40, Viroqua 0
Luther 35, Blair-Taylor 6
Regis 13, Prescott 6
Southwestern 24, Riverdale 6
St. Marys Springs 27, Lake Country Lutheran 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waupun vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..