NORWICH, England (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at English soccer club Norwich. The club says it called a shareholder meeting on Sept. 12 with a resolution to appoint Attanasio as a director. He was first linked in May with the club. It has been majority owned for 26 years by television chef Delia Smith and her husband. The second-tier club played in the Premier League in three of the past seven seasons but was relegated each time.

