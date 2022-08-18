The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appleton North 15, Green Bay Southwest 13

Appleton West 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 21

Badger 17, Greendale 9

Bangor 56, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Bay Port 38, Middleton 21

Cashton 37, Ithaca 0

Chippewa Falls 38, Holmen 7

Coleman 44, Peshtigo 8

Crivitz 28, Chilton 27

D.C. Everest 35, Green Bay Preble 14

Hudson 24, Marshfield 7

Kaukauna 35, Ashwaubenon 14

Kewaskum 14, West Bend West 8

Kewaunee 28, Kiel 21

Lake Mills 45, Wisconsin Dells 28

Lancaster 52, Mineral Point 19

Lomira 53, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Lourdes Academy 48, Living Word Lutheran 19

Marshall 42, Johnson Creek 20

Milwaukee Hamilton 32, Milw. Academy of Excellence 0

Milwaukee King 57, Milw. Bay View 0

Neenah 46, De Pere 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 39, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

Port Washington 21, Cedarburg 9

River Falls 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7

Spooner 29, Elk Mound 21

Sun Prairie 55, Monona Grove 0

Waterloo 42, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

Westby 41, Richland Center 0

Westfield Area 24, Palmyra-Eagle 16

Weyauwega-Fremont 33, Pacelli 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin-Woodville vs. Sparta, ppd.

Rice Lake vs. Menomonie, ppd. to Aug 19th.

