The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton North 15, Green Bay Southwest 13
Appleton West 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 21
Badger 17, Greendale 9
Bangor 56, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Bay Port 38, Middleton 21
Cashton 37, Ithaca 0
Chippewa Falls 38, Holmen 7
Coleman 44, Peshtigo 8
Crivitz 28, Chilton 27
D.C. Everest 35, Green Bay Preble 14
Hudson 24, Marshfield 7
Kaukauna 35, Ashwaubenon 14
Kewaskum 14, West Bend West 8
Kewaunee 28, Kiel 21
Lake Mills 45, Wisconsin Dells 28
Lancaster 52, Mineral Point 19
Lomira 53, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Lourdes Academy 48, Living Word Lutheran 19
Marshall 42, Johnson Creek 20
Milwaukee Hamilton 32, Milw. Academy of Excellence 0
Milwaukee King 57, Milw. Bay View 0
Neenah 46, De Pere 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 39, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Port Washington 21, Cedarburg 9
River Falls 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7
Spooner 29, Elk Mound 21
Sun Prairie 55, Monona Grove 0
Waterloo 42, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Westby 41, Richland Center 0
Westfield Area 24, Palmyra-Eagle 16
Weyauwega-Fremont 33, Pacelli 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin-Woodville vs. Sparta, ppd.
Rice Lake vs. Menomonie, ppd. to Aug 19th.
