By HANNAH FINGERHUT and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The debate over a limited set of circumstances in which abortion could be legal is causing divisions among Republican lawmakers in some states. The spark is the U.S. Supreme Court decision rejecting a right to abortion and returning the issue to states to determine. In Wisconsin, GOP state lawmakers are at odds over whether to reinforce an exception for a mother’s life and add protections for instances involving rape and incest. In Indiana, Republicans passed a near-total ban on abortion, with exceptions for rape and incest included after some Republicans joined with all Democrats. Some experts say the inconsistency among Republicans underscores the new debate within the GOP.

