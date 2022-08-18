MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That’s down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach. They say the delays are an example of Evers’ failed leadership. Evers’ administration says GOP legislators haven’t given the department enough money to run efficiently.

