By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dodgers television and radio reporter David Vassegh said he broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs when he tumbled and crashed into the padding at the end of his slide down “Bernie’s Chalet.” He was injured going down the same slide Milwaukee mascot Bernie Brewer uses to celebrate home runs by the home team. Vassegh says he went down the slide twice Wednesday. The first time, he was filmed at the top of the slide, and everything went fine. The second time, he was filmed at the bottom, and that’s when his right arm crashed into the padding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.