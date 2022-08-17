WALES, Wis. — A Wisconsin school board has voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently interpreted as forbidding district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including pride flags, and Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their preferred pronouns are. Most of those who spoke at Tuesday’s packed board meeting opposed the policy. Christine Donahoe, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, says she’s looking into the policy.

