By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven scoreless innings for his 15th victory, Austin Barnes and Max Muncy homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. Gonsolsin (15-1) matched the Astros’ Justin Verlander for the major league lead in wins. Craig Kimbrel, who blew a save in the Brewers’ 5-4 win in 11 innings on Tuesday night, allowed two baserunners in the ninth but escaped for his 21st save. Milwaukee fell three games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. Eric Lauer pitched seven solid innings for the Brewers, allowing four hits in seven innings, including the two homers.

