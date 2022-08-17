By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election is no longer in contempt of court for refusing to comply with open records requests. Dane County Judge Frank Remington held Michael Gableman in contempt in June after Gableman berated Remington and refused to answer questions about how his office responded to liberal watchdog group American Oversight’s record requests. The ruling came with a fine of $2,000 a day until Gableman conducted a thorough search for the records. Remington said in a written order Wednesday that he’s satisfied Gableman tried to find the records and ordered him to pay $24,000 to the court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.