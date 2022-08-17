EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals. Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists, Jack Thompson, Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle also scored and Dylan Garand made 23 saves. Attilio Biasca scored twice and Simon Knak added a goal for Switzerland. In the afternoon quarterfinals, Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 and Finland topped Germany 5-2. In the late game, the defending champion United States faced the Czech Republic.

