MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife. She made it across safely, but he was only about halfway across when it began to open. Authorities say Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, but he lost his grip and fell about 70 feet to the pavement below. The city’s Department of Public Works operates the bridge remotely and has two camera views of the span.

