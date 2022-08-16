LA CROSSE, Wis. — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Thirty-five-year-old Karvel Freeman, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Freeman and Nelson Brown, 25, of Rockford, Illinois are accused in the Jan. 8 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox during a party at a La Crosse apartment. Freeman was arrested in March in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and his initial bail was set at $500,000 at his first court appearance in La Crosse County.

