MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has decided to spend $10 million more to help repair and replace polluted wells. The administration announced Tuesday that the money will go to expand the existing Well Compensation Grant Program. The administration says it will loosen eligibility requirements for the new funding, including eliminating a requirement that a nitrate-contaminated well is only eligible for a grant if it serves livestock; extending grant eligibility to wells contaminated with any bacteria that poses a human health risk, not just livestock fecal bacteria; and expanding eligible applicants to include owners of contaminated non-community wells such as church wells, daycare wells and other small businesses’ wells.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.