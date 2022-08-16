By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cody Bellinger has been benched by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2019 NL MVP has seen his production fall off dramatically since. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Bellinger might sit out the final three games of the team’s series at Milwaukee. Bellinger is batting .206 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs. He started in center field Monday night against the Brewers, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and has two hits in his last 19 at-bats. Chris Taylor shifted from left field to center for Tuesday’s game, with Joey Gallo joining the lineup in left.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.