EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Harvard forward Matthew Coronato scored twice and the defending champion United States held off Sweden 3-2 on Sunday night to finish 4-0 in Group B play in the world junior hockey championship. Brett Berard also scored for the Americans and Kaidan Mbereko made 28 saves. The U.S. will face the Czech Republic — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Sweden rallied in the third, with Emil Andrae cutting it to 3-1 with 9:22 to go and Ake Stakkestad making it a one-goal game on a power play with 1:45 left and Jesper Wallstedt off for an extra attacker. In Group A, Ralfs Bergmanis had a hat trick and Latvia beat the Czech Republic 5-2 to secure a quarterfinal spot.

