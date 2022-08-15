By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux homered to back Julio Urías’ five solid innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0. A day after their 12-game winning streak ended with a 4-0 loss at Kansas City, the major league-best Dodgers got back on track. Los Angeles is 20-4 since the All-Star break. Freeman hit a solo shot in the first inning off Freddy Peralta and Lux added a two-run blast against Hoby Milner in the sixth. Urías improved to 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA over his last 11 starts.

