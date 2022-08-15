By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers has wasted no time showing he’s capable of delivering the big plays missing during his disappointing rookie season. Rodgers had a 22-yard touchdown catch and a 50-yard kickoff return Friday in a 28-21 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers caught a pass around the line of scrimmage and raced down the sideline before diving into the end zone on his touchdown. That follows a rookie season in which he had no touchdowns and didn’t have a gain from scrimmage of more than 19 yards or a return of more than 27 yards.

