By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will have season-ending surgery for the elbow injury that has prevented him from pitching for the last two months. The Dodgers announced Monday before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that that Buehler’s surgery is scheduled for Aug. 23. Buehler, a two-time All-Star, is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 appearances this season. He last pitched June 10 and left that game after four innings when his elbow began bothering him. Los Angeles has the best record in the majors even with Buehler sidelined.

