EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Harvard forward Matthew Coronato scored twice and the defending champion United States held off Sweden 3-2 on Saturday night to finish 4-0 in Group B play in the world junior hockey championship. Brett Berard also scored for the Americans and Kaidan Mbereko made 28 saves. Sweden (2-1) rallied in the third, with Emil Andrae cutting it to 3-1 with 9:22 to go and Ake Stakkestad making it a one-goal game on a power play with 1:45 left and goalie Jesper Wallstedt off for an extra attacker. In Group A, Ralfs Bergmanis had a hat trick and Latvia beat the Czech Republic 5-2 to secure a quarterfinal spot.

