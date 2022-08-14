By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are getting some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. That will allow each of them to participate in workouts. LaFleur cautioned that “it’s just like the next step in the process” and that they wouldn’t be doing team drills yet.

