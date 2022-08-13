EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship. Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third. The U.S. will finish Group B play Sunday against Sweden. At night, Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 to improve to 3-0 in Group A. Captain Mason McTavish scored twice and Kent Johnson had a lacrosse-style goal and added an assist. In the late game, Germany beat Switzerland 3-2 in Group B.

