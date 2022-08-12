SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard TD pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21. Lance played just two series in the game but that was enough to show why the Niners made the decision to transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance at quarterback. Lance finished 4 for 5 for 92 yards, a TD and a perfect 158.3 rating. Jordan Love threw three interceptions to go along with two TD passes in one half for Green Bay with starter Aaron Rodgers resting.
