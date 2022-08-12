By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has weighed in on a civil lawsuit against two conservative political operatives accused of using robocalls to dissuade Black voters from taking part in the 2020 election. The Manhattan federal court filing Friday said lawyers for conservative operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman had misrepresented a section of the Voting Rights Act in their arguments. The robocalls falsely told people if they voted by mail, their information would be used by law enforcement to track old warrants, and by credit card companies to collect debts. Lawyers for Wohl and Burkman say the robocalls are protected by the First Amendment.

