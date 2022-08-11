EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Carter Mazur scored twice in the United States’ five-goal second period and the defending champion Americans beat Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship. Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, Matthew Corondato, Thomas Bordeleau and Riley Duran also scored for the United States. Kaidan Mbereko made 23 saves, allowing only Joel Henry’s goal that tied it at 1 midway through the second. The United States will face Austria on Saturday and close Group B round-robin play against Sweden on Sunday. Earlier, Canada improved to 2-0 in Group A, with captain Mason McTavish scoring four goals and adding two assists in an 11-1 victory over Slovakia.

