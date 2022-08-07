LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed last week when lightning struck in a park across from the White House. Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in Washington, D.C., on business when he was hit by lightning Thursday night in Lafayette Park. City National says in a statement that Lambertson managed sponsorships for the bank and previously worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers. He lived in downtown LA. A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary were also struck by lightning and died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.