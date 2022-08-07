By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Support has coalesced around Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to be the Democratic choice to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the state’s closely watched U.S. Senate race. The question heading into Tuesday’s primary more than ever turns to whether Barnes can actually knock off the two-term incumbent. Who is best to beat Johnson dominated the Democratic primary, so much so the candidates largely followed exhortations from party leaders not to attack one another but instead remain focused on the ultimate goal. Barnes’ top Democratic rival dropped out two weeks ago and endorsed Barnes, making the lieutenant governor the presumptive nominee.

