CANTON, OH — LeRoy Butler leaped into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the same enthusiasm he celebrated big plays at Lambeau Field.

The four-time All-Pro safety was the first of eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“DJ Khaled said it best: ‘God did,’” Butler began, referencing the song. “When you play for the Green Bay Packers, a lot of doors open up. When you win a Super Bowl, more doors open up. When you’re picked for the Hall of Fame, football heaven opens up. It’s rare company.”

Butler drew cheers from Jaguars fans in attendance to see Tony Boselli’s induction when he mentioned growing up in Jacksonville.

“Thank you, Duval,” Butler said. “My mom, growing up in poverty, she made us think rich every day because it’s not about what you have on or what you have, it’s how you act.”

Butler helped restore Green Bay’s glory days during a 12-year career. His versatility as a safety set the standard for a new wave at the position and earned him a spot on the league’s All-Decade team of the 1990s.

Butler originated the “Lambeau Leap” and had a key sack in Green Bay’s Super Bowl victory over New England. He fell just short of becoming the first player in league history to finish his career with 40 interceptions (finishing with 38) and 20 sacks (finishing with 20.5).

LeRoy Butler invented the Lambeau Leap back in 1993. It’s been a tradition in Green Bay ever since. 🙌 (via @nflthrowback)@leap36 | @Packers



📺: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement – Saturday 12pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/fK0zwxXiao — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2022

Longtime head of officiating Art McNally gave a video speech after he was inducted as a contributor.