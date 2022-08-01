MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has awarded about $163,000 in fees to attorneys for the liberal watchdog group American Oversight in an open records lawsuit it brought against the investigator hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 election. The fees will be paid by Wisconsin taxpayers and add to the total cost of the investigation that is now over $1 million, all paid by taxpayers. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington’s order Monday was the second against Vos and the investigator he hired, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, in a week. Another judge last week awarded just over $98,000 to American Oversight in another open records case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.