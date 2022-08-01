By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the San Diego Padres are close to acquiring All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal between NL playoff contenders hasn’t been announced. The NL Central-leading Brewers are sending one of the game’s top relievers west in exchange for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

