SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota died and four other people were in critical condition after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. All four of them were in critical condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.

