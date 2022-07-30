By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story likely will be out a bit longer than expected after manager Alex Cora said a second-opinion exam revealed a “a little hairline fracture” close to his right wrist. Story has been on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 against from Tampa Bay’s right-hand by Corey Kluber. The 29-year-old Story signed a $140-million, six-year deal with the Red Sox during spring training after spending his first six big-league seasons with Colorado.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.