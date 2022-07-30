By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe belted a two-run homer over the Green Monster, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and the Milwaukee Brewers beat fading Boston 9-4, sending the Red Sox to their 13th loss in 16 games. Omar Narváez and Tyrone Taylor each added a solo shot, and Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are 7-1 since the All-Star break. Milwaukee, playing in Boston for the first time since 2014, will try for a sweep of the three-game series Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.