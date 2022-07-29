By MARK SCOLFORO

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former opioid manufacturer is agreeing in principle to pay up to $2.4 billion in a deal with a dozen states over its marketing and product safety practices. State attorneys general announced the deal Friday regarding Allergan’s practices. Allergan is now part of AbbVie but sold its generics division Actavis, including its opioid products, to Teva Pharmaceuticals six years ago. The settlement calls for payments to be made to state and local governments. The agreement means pharma companies have consented to pay more than $40 billion to settle opioid crisis claims regarding manufacturers and distributors, The Associated Press has found.

