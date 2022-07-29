By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Senate contemplates legislation to protect same-sex marriages, there has been a sharp shift in Republican support for the issue. Ten years ago, most Republicans proudly espoused that marriage could only be between a man and a woman. Now, a federal law protecting same-sex marriage is within reach in an election year, with some Republican backing. Among the Republicans who have said or implied they will support it are Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rob Portman of Ohio, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, while Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has supported same-sex marriage in the past. Several other Republicans have said they are undecided.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.