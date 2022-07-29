By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has dropped out of the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary. She’s the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the clear frontrunner to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, who had not commented on the two other drop-outs, weighed in after Godlewski left the race. Johnson tweeted that: “Showing their lack of respect for voters and the democratic process, the power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate.” Godlewski’s decision Friday to leave the race came after Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out Monday and Barnes’ top rival, Alex Lasry, followed suit Wednesday. Several lower-tier candidates remain in the Aug. 9 primary.

